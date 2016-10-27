Budagajangam community members dressed in traditional attire giving a performance during their rally to the Kurnool Collectorate on Wednesday. —Photo: U. Subramanyam

Members of Budagajangam, a nomadic community, picketed the Kurnool Collectorate on Wednesday seeking restoration of Scheduled Caste status for them.

Earlier they performed puja at Sri Renuka Yellamma temple, garlanded the Ambedkar statue, formed a human chain at Rajavihar Centre and staged a rally. Traditionally dressed Budagajangam men and women carrying musical instruments gave brief performances en route.

Budagajangam/Bedajangam Yuvajana Vidyarthi Sangham and Aikya Porata Samithi president T. Manohar demanded scrapping of G.O. 144 of the Social Welfare Department issued withdrawing their SC quota. He sought issue of SC certificates to people of the nomadic community by providing quota in education, employment and the government schemes.

Political party leaders must shed their silence and take up their cause, Mr. Manohar said. Budagajangam and Bedajangams were accorded SC status by AP Gazzette No. 108 in 1976 and SC quota for them was upheld by Andhra Pradesh High Court in 1994.