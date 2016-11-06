25,000 graduates get e-registrations done in Nellore district

The provision for e-enrolment of graduate voters for the MLC graduates constituency has got considerable response from the public with over 25,000 persons from all over the district making use of this service during the current enrolment drive.

The online registration has come as an easy process for the educated and employed persons in the age group of 21-30 years, who have made sure that their names got registered this time.

The officials expected greater response to this process but a large number of graduates in the district were found to have enrolled in 2011 itself.

At that time, over a lakh graduates got enrolled which was seen as a record response.

In the recent years, the mainstream parties had started taking special interest in getting their sympathisers to get enrolled as voters in the MLC graduates constituency as well. All the parties have vied with one another in this respect this time also.

The e-enrolment of voters has been found to be simpler and easier with the graduates uploading all their data in the required format online only. Along with the graduates, the facility has also been extended for the teachers seeking online registrations.

The enrolment, which started on October 15, picked up momentum at the last minute what with the graduates submitting their applications towards the end of the month mostly.