Vigilance Awareness Week concludes

The Vigilance Awareness Week concluded at the HPCL Visakh Refinery on Friday with Joint Commissioner of Police A.S. Khan as chief guest of the valedictory function. Executive Director-Visakh Refinery G S V S S S Prasad Sarma Sr. Manager-Vigilance P Vijay Kumar V Suresh Babu and others attended.

Deputy Superintendent of ACB K.V. Ramakrishna Prasad was chief guest of a meeting organised by Andhra Bank Zonal Office. Deputy General Manager B. Vijayalakshmi and others were present.