Navy Children School, Visakhapatnam won the under-14 boys title in the South Zone handball tournament 2016-17 for the CBSE affiliated school in Andhra Pradesh, held at Ichchapuram, Srikakulam district from October 24 to 27. It has qualified for the CNSE National Games. Ninety one teams of boys and girls from CBSE-affiliated schools in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands participated in the tournament.

