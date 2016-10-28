Solar driers for fisherwomen

Four solar driers will be provided to fisherwomen selling fish in fishing harbour here, Collector Pravin Kumar announced while holding a meeting with MLA V. Ganesh Kumar and Chairman of VPT M.T. Krishna Babu on the issues concerning the fisherwomen.

The four solar driers are being given to the fisherwomen who were displaced due to expansion of a road in the fishing harbour. In response to a request from the MLA the fishermen have agreed to allow the Tourism Department to operate its boats for tourists from fishing harbour.