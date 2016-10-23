Certificate course

The AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) will provide a certificate training programme in ‘H.R. Assistant Services’, according to its Manager P.B. Sai Srinivas.

Those who complete the course successfully would be provided employment opportunities based on their performance. Applicants should have completed MBA. The six-day course will commence on November 2.

Interested candidates can log and register their names on to the websitehttp://jobsmela.apssdc.in/HRreg/.

More details can be obtained by calling on 1800425422/8332058149.