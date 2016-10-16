A two-day training programme for panel advocates being organised by the District Legal Services Authority was inaugurated by Principal District Judge V. Jayasurya on Saturday. Secretary of DLSA and First Additional Senior Civil Judge M. Srinivasachary, Metropolitan Sessions Judge S. Sasidhar Reddy and president of Bar Association S.V. Suman spoke on different aspects. Master trainers and advocates R. Srinivasa Rao and T. Subba Rao would train the participants in different aspects.

