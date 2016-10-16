Former Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Trust P.V.R.K. Prasad will deliver the annual D.Ch. Tirupati Raju memorial lecture at the Visakha Public Library on November 10, at a meeting being organised by the Centre for Policy Studies. He will speak on “Values in public life-P.V. Narasimha Rao’s role in upholding them”. Last year former Vice-Chancellor of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University and first HoD of Politics and Public Administration of Andhra University R.V.R. Chandrasekhara Rao delivered the D.Ch. Tirupati Raju memorial lecture.

