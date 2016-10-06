Memorial meet

The Human Rights Forum is conducting ‘Remembering Balagopal’, a meeting to mark the seventh death anniversary of K. Balagopal at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, Hyderabad, on October 9, according to its secretary V.S. Krishna.

Umar Khalid of Bhagat Singh Students’ Organisation will speak on patriotism of defending differences and dissent. K.Y. Ratnam of Centre for Ambedkar Studies of University of Hyderabad, Manish Kunjam of Adivasi Mahasabha and Zamir Ahmed of JK Coalition of Civil Society will also speak on other issues.