The Emergency Disaster Committee of King George Hospital during its meeting on Thursday decided to take up repairs of ceilings and flooring damaged due to rains, remove the blocks if any in the drains and underground drainage system, to keep the power generator ready always and to rectify any electrical failure and power fluctuations immediately. Superintendent in-charge and chairman of the committee G. Arjuna presided. The committee members went round the hospital premises to check the condition of buildings, drains, etc.

