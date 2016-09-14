Indian Gaur dies in zoo

A 16-year-old female Indian Gaur, Saranya, ailing for the past five days died at the zoo park here on Sept. 12. The Gaur was given symptomatic treatment with the help of bovine expert Dr. Ganesh but could not be saved. The post mortem was conducted by Veterinary Assistant Surgeon and Pathologist from Animal Diseases Diagnostic Laboratory (ADDL), Visakhapatnam and it was found that the animal was suffering from severe respiratory track problem.

ESI awareness meet

Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation is organising an awareness programme on ESI at Hotel Daspalla at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Joint Director of ESI B. Ramakoti will talk about the advantages of making contribution to the ESI.

NTPC gesture

NTPC has handed over a cheque for Rs. 1.87 crore to the State Forest Department in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently as part of its commitment to provide Rs. 7.13 crore to take up plantation of five lakh saplings in Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Krishna districts under the Vanam Manam programme. Director (operations) of NTPC K.K. Sharma handed over the cheque to Mr. Naidu in the presence of Minister for Forests B. Gopalakrishna Reddy and others, according to a NTPC press release on Tuesday.

Coastal cleanup

Ken Foundation Society has opened a public registration counter at CMR Central, Maddilapalem, for registration of students of city institutions and citizens for its Vizag coastal cleanup programme to be conducted on the beach between Gokul park and Pedda Waltiar from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on September 18. Ken Foundation Society will provide garbage bags, safety gloves, snacks and drinking water to all registered participants. Participation certificate will be issued to every participant. Details can be had from Pulletykurty Santosh (9885674949).