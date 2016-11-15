A team from Central government inspected Andhra Medical College and King George Hospital here on Monday to explore the feasibility of establishing a Burns Unit under the NPPMBI and a Skill Lab and also to monitor the L-II Trauma Care Facility. They visited the provisionally selected place, the floor over Thallasima and New Paediatrics Block. Principal T. Radha, Superintendent of KGH G. Arjuna, Regional Director in-charge of APHO M. Anuradha, HoD of Plastic Surgery of RML Hospital (New Delhi) Sameek Bhattacharya, Nodal Officer and HoD Neurosurgery of AMC and KGH K. Satyavara Prasad and other senior doctors were present.

