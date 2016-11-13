Medical teams transporting the harvested organs to various hospitals from SVIMS in Tirupati on Saturday.—Photo: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Dhanunjaya met with an accident on November 10.

Vital organs harvested from an 18-year-old Intermediate student, M. Dhanunjaya, gave a new lease of life to four patients, currently undergoing treatment in hospitals across Andhra Pradesh and Chennai.

According to SVIMS officials, Dhanunjaya, hailing from Gudireddygaripalle village in Nimannapalle mandal of Chittoor district, met with an accident on November 10 and was immediately admitted to the SVIMS Super Speciality Hospital.

Despite all the medical interventions, the boy was declared brain-dead by the doctors, here on Saturday.

His parents, M. Rami Reddy and M. Sobha Rani, farmers, agreed for organ donation, prompting the medical teams to harvest vital organs. The heart will be transported to Malar Hospital - Chennai, Liver to Manipal Hospital – Vijayawada and Kidney to Narayana Hospitals – Nellore.

Another kidney will be transplanted to a patient at SVIMS.

Sixth incident

This is the sixth such incident at the SVIMS.