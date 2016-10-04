The annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara took off to a colourful start on Monday with the ceremonious ‘Dhwajarohanam’ inside the hill temple.

The temple flag bearing the sacred imprint of Lord Garuda was hoisted atop the ‘Dhwajasthambham’ (flag post) at the pre-designated ‘Meena Lagnam’ between 6.15 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. amid chanting of vedic hymns by a battery of Sri Vaishnavite scholars.

The Kankanam Bhattacharya carried out the sacred ritual in adherence to the procedures laid down in the Agama sastras amid recitals from sacred texts by a large contingent of vedic pundits led by both the senior and junior pontiffs of the temple.

The entire temple complex and its precincts reverberated to the rhythmic beat of the ‘Chandi melam’ played by a band of Kerala musicians, who were specially commissioned for the purpose.

This was immediately followed by Asthanam to the deities at the Tirumalaraya mandapam.

Earlier the processional deities of Lord Malayappa swamy flanked by His two consorts on either side in the accompaniment of his parivara devathas like Anantha, Garuda, Chakratalwar and Lord Vishwaksena were taken around the Mada Streets in a grand procession.

Later in the night, the procession of Lord Malayappa on the golden ‘Pedda Sesha Vahanam’ marked the commencement of the first vahana seva of the festival.