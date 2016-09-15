The annual ‘brahmotsavams’ at the Sri Sumbrahmanyeswar Swamy Devasthanam located at Mallam in Nayudupeta area began on a devotional note amidst presence of devotees here with the temple committee planning for prayer services till September 23. The car festival (radhotsavam) for the unique self-manifested God will be held on September 17 followed by Vasantotsavam on September 21 and Unjal Seva and Ekanta Seva on September 23. The historic temple was stated to have been constructed during the Pandyan dynasty.

