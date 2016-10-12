Chakrasnanam being conducted on Tuesday, the concluding of the Brahmotsavams at Tirumala.

The nine-day Brahmotsavams came to a close with ‘Chakrasnanam’ on Tuesday at the famous hill temple of Lord Venkateswara here. The idol of Chakratalwar was ceremoniously immersed in the temple tank — Pushkarini — situated adjacent to the main temple complex amid chanting of Vedic hymns by a battery of priests.

Right from the break of dawn, devotees began converging on the temple tank, which was spruced up for the occasion. Scores of devotees, who were till then waiting patiently on the granite steps for the momentous hour, plunged into the tank waters to take a holy dip along with the immersion of the ‘Sudarsana Chakra’.

Earlier, the idols of Lord Sudarsana was taken around in a grand procession to Adi Varaha swamy temple situated on the north-west bank of the pushkarini in the early hours of the day. ‘Snapana Thirumanjanam’ (celestial bath) was performed to the processional idols with milk, honey, turmeric and coconut water amid chanting of ‘Purusha Sukhtam’and extracts from other sacred texts.

The movement of devotees to and from the tank was regulated and constantly monitored.

Devotees were allowed to take the holy dip only in the neck-deep waters. The area also remained fenced and the devotees were not allowed to swim in deep waters.

As a precautionary measure, expert swimmers were deployed all along the temple tank.