Brahmotsavam: jewellery drawn from treasury

more-in

The jewellery required for use during the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams has been drawn from the temple treasury as part of the preparations.

Lord Malayappa along with his two divine consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi will be brought out on 16 different vahanams (carriers) like Chinna Sesha, Pedda Sesha, Kalpavriksha, Sarvabhoopala, Muthya pandiri, Garuda, Hanumantha, Gaja, Aswa, Surya and Chandra in a procession during the festival period. Each time the Lord rides a different vahanam, he is adorned with special jewels befitting the occasion. As the segregation of ornaments involves a huge exercise, they have been procured in advance and primed for the grand event.

The officials of allied departments who have a stake in the two-time daily processions of the deity have already submitted their verification report of all the vahanams that shall be used during the festival. The management is awaiting the inspection report of the Swarna Ratham (golden car) as it has to be done by the jewellery department a couple of days ahead of its use.

Briefing the media, Tirumala-based TTD JEO K.S. Srinivasa Raju on Friday expressed his satisfaction over the pace of works and said the auspicious procession of Garuda seva on September 27 evening had been advanced by one-and-a-half hours. It shall commence at 7.30 pm as against 9.00 pm on normal days and last till 1.00 am the following day.

Free food

There would be uninterrupted supply of free food and water to all those waiting in the open galleries around the mada streets encircling the hill shrine as well as to those in the darshan lines. Buffet would be enforced at all the compartments in both the queue complexes.

Nineteen giant LED screens were being set up around the mada streets to enable the devout have a better view of the daily processions.

This apart, 11 screens were also being set up outside the mada streets and at select points for the benefit of those who fail to make it to the galleries in time.