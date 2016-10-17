Expressing solidarity with the Indian armed forces, Prakasam District Ex-Servicemen Abhivruthi Sangham on Sunday decided to boycott goods from China, which allegedly aided cross-border terrorism from India’s western borders.

The war veterans led by the sangham’s honorary State president Neppalli Nageswara Rao, who had taken part in the 1965 war with Pakistan, urged the people at large to boycott the Chinese goods, including crackers.

The citizens should keep away from goods from Beijing to cripple its economy, said association district president Ch. Sriramurthy.