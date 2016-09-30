A six-year-old boy was crushed to death when the wall of a house collapsed on the four inmates of a house in Y. Rampuram village of Uravakonda mandal of Anantapur district on Thursday.

Following rain over the last two days, a wall of a house collapsed on the four members of a family, killing Sankar on the spot while injuring three others of the family.

Officials blame it

on weak building

The injured have been shifted to the government general hospital at Uravakonda mandal headquarters village, and are learnt to be out of danger. Meanwhile, revenue officials have blamed the incident on a weak building affected by normal rainfall even as they said that the administration has been directed to identify and push for repairs of such old buildings to curtail the possibility of casualties during the rainy season.