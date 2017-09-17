Border district provides easy escape route

more-in

Chittoor district, which shares long and porous borders with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, continues to be a haven for chain-snatching gangs. The efforts of the police in initiating digital surveillance of public places has put the gangs on the back foot, but it is expected to take a longer time to set right things.

In 2016, 62 chain-snatching incidents were reported in Chittoor, Madanapalle, Palamaner and Puttur sub-divisons. Of them, 34 women were injured, including those falling to the ground while they were attacked, severe injuries to neck, and even physical assaults in case of resistance. The police solved 39 cases, with a recovery of gold worth over ₹40 lakh.

In 2017 till August, 32 chain-snatching incidents were reported in the four sub-divisions, in which nine women were injured. Property worth ₹20 lakh was recovered in 16 cases.

Several notorious gangs which operated in Chittoor district hail from Tamil Nadu and northern Karnataka. Their modus operandi is to commit crimes in the border areas, and immediately escape to their respective States. It is observed that nearly a 100 unsuccessful chain-snatching episodes and several incidents of snatching imitation jewellery went unreported in the last couple of years.

The Chittoor police has the credit of nabbing some of the most notorious gangs, which graduated themselves from active chain-snatchers to hardcore criminals involved in murder, rape and highway robberies.

Notorious criminals — Sampath and Kasi (late 20s) of Salem district of Tamil Nadu — who were arrested in January 2014 were involved in the brutal murder of two constables in a forest near Palamaner in 2013. Sentenced to 20 years by the Chittoor court, the duo allegedly confessed to the police that their errands started as small-time chain-snatchers to lead a luxurious life. Their criminal activities involved more than a hundred rapes and several murders.

Madhukar Reddy, hailing from rural Madanapalle, arrested by the Chittoor police in February 2017 as an ‘out of view convict’ surprisingly turned out to be one of the most wanted criminals, who shook the nation with his attack on woman employee Jyothi Uday at an ATM in Bengaluru. His escapade came to an unexpected end after a 1,170-day hunt in five southern States. Interestingly, Madhukar Reddy initially resorted to chain-snatching before becoming a professional criminal stalking ATMs and women in isolated places, besides leaving a trail of murders.

The district police made a breakthrough by nabbing Rachampalle Srinivasulu (34) at Madanpalle in April 2017. He was wanted in more than 100 cases of chain-snatching in both Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

In June 2016, a team of women cops (SHE Team) from Kuppam nabbed a chain-snatching gang of women operating on express trains between Chennai and Bengaluru.

In August this year, the Karnataka police recovered gold ornaments worth over ₹25 lakh from jewellery shops in Kuppam after the arrest of a chain-snatcher gang in Bengaluru. Reacting to the development, the Kuppam police had to warn the pawn-brokers and jewellery shop owners to desist from dealing with gold articles from unknown sources, or face criminal action.

Deputy SP (Crime) I. Ramakrishna told The Hindu that Chittoor district, with 46 mandals bordering with inter-State and inter-districts remains most vulnerable to chain-snatchings. “A chain-snatcher in these mandals can cross the border within 15 minutes of committing the crime. Some settler-families from northern States in the western mandals are notorious for chain-snatching, having links with their patrons in major cities. As the police are still away from high-end technology, several cases are yet to be solved,” he said.

The official observed that while chain-snatching menace is under control in urban areas, a vast stretch of rural belt is exposed to the crime due to lack of CC cameras in public places. “As most chain-snatchers operate on motorbikes with covered faces, we immediately need CC cameras with automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology, without which crime detection would be difficult. Unfortunately, we are yet to have this feature in our digital monitoring of public places,” Mr. Ramakrishna said.