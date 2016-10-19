As the name suggests, the ‘Navyandhra Pustaka Sambaraalu’ is indeed a festive event conducted in a joyful mood, which is more than merely about book-reading.

The book fair, currently under way at Indira Maidanam in the city, is being conducted jointly by the State Department of Language and Culture, the Vijayawada Book Festival Society (VBFS) and the NTR Trust. After successfully holding the event in Anantapur, the organisers zeroed in on the temple city, while the proposed cities include Nellore, Rajamahendravaram, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and finally, Vijayawada. As many as 100 stalls, including several leading names in the publishing industry, have an impressive array of books, compact discs and other forms of publications.

Looking beyond books, the event includes painting, vocal, elocution, poetry/slokas, quiz, spell bee, essay writing and JAM (Just A Minute) on each day to unearth the innate talent in children. Students selected in the various competitions and at the various cities will be eligible for the finals to be held in Vijayawada in January 2017.

The VBFS has successfully mobilised the publication houses on its clientèle and ensured the participation of the who’s who in the publishing industry. However, many of the stalls pertained to educational books, targeted at school and college-going students.

The Department of Language and Culture has chipped in to promote the local folk art forms by conducting music and dance events to enthral the visitors.

NTR Trust, which is pioneering low-cost drinking water supply under ‘Sujala’, has arranged free drinking water at the venue for the 10-day event.