‘Jagan spreading falsehood and obstructing State’s development’

Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday exhorted party activists to sink differences following the admission of leaders from the Opposition parties and work jointly for strengthening the TDP by mingling with them.

Preparing the party cadre for the upcoming MLC elections from graduates and teachers constituencies and the municipal corporation elections in Ongole, Mr. Naidu set for the party a target of garnering 80 per cent of the votes in the future elections by highlighting the good work done by his government.

Though the TDP had won only five of the 12 Assembly seats in Prakasaam district, it had wooed four YSRC MLAs to the party.

Addressing a party workers meeting here, he put the responsibility on the workers to win over those people who had backed the Opposition parties in the past.

Dubbing the Congress and its offshoot — the YSR Congress — ‘bankrupt,’ he said while the Congress had committed an unpardonable sin of doing injustice to Andhra Pradesh at the time of bifurcation, YSRC chief Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy had amassed huge disproportionate assets during the regime of late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and had gone to jail.

Making a mention of a reported remark by the YSRC chief to slap him, Mr Naidu angrily said “His (Jagan) age is less than my long innings in politics. I am putting up with such unwarranted remarks only for the sake of people and their welfare.”