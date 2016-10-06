Once followed with fervour, the tradition of displaying clay dolls for Dasara has fewer enthusiasts

Of the several ways in which cultural heritage and identity can be preserved and passed on for posterity, some ideas are ‘thrust upon’ the younger generation, while others are accepted gleefully. The bommala koluvu display of dolls for Dasara in Andhra Pradesh and other parts of southern India belonged to the latter category but that may be changing now.

The horizontal arrays of five, seven, nine (most commonly seen) or eleven steps not only feature deities from the Hindu pantheon but also contemporary themes such as weddings, village markets, temple festivities and public gatherings. Sidelights may include a children’s park, a zoo or a harvest scene, which are set besides the main, stepped koluvu. Colourful festoons, serial lamps, floral garlands, rangoli patterns and oil lamps may add to the grandeur of the display.

“Preserving the dolls, bringing them out and arranging them is a huge task but an engaging one,” says K. Vijayalakshmi, a Kadapa-based freelance writer who wows visitors every year with her grand bommala koluvu highlighting unique themes arranged in nine rows. “We went all the way to Tirupati, Madurai, Rameswaram and Chennai to buy some thematic dolls,” adds her husband I.L.N. Chandrasekhar Rao, a lecturer of History at the Government Degree College, Rajampet.

Virtual replaces real



However, the fervour that marked the bommala koluvu tradition has been declining lately, which may be attributed to the emergence of nuclear families with both parents employed and children studying away from home, the predominance of academic pursuits by both parents and young people, as well as a general disinterest in the fine arts.

The creativity and socialising that the bommala koluvu celebration fostered are also lost to the preference for virtual entertainment. “They [youngsters] wield WiFi-enabled devices but seldom stay connected to society,” remarks Tirupati-based counselling psychologist N.B. Sudhakar Reddy. With the bommala koluvu, arranging the idols is an art, sowing seeds to sprout as part of the children’s park in the koluvu engages them with nature, and children learn social skills from visiting guests.

Unfortunately, these days, festivals have become all about lavish feasts and hours of television over weeklong vacations. As a result, the makers of bommalu or clay idols are opting out of the profession for want of buyers.