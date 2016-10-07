National » Andhra Pradesh

TIRUPATI, October 7, 2016
Updated: October 7, 2016 05:43 IST

‘Bommala Koluvu’, a fading tradition

  • Staff Reporter
Bommala Koluvu at the house of K. Vijayalakshmi in Kadapa.
Youngsters perfer entertainment through virtual world due to changed scenario

Of the several ways to preserve and pass on one’s cultural identity and heritage to posterity, some ideas are 'thrust' on the younger generation, while some are accepted gleefully. ‘Bommala Koluvu’ belongs to the latter category.

Dasara in south India is synonymous with ‘Bommala Koluvu,’ the arrangement of idols and dolls in the form of step-like horizontal arrays. It’s not just about the deities from the Hindu pantheon, but the ‘Bommala Koluvu’ thematically represents social events such as marriage, village shandy, public gathering etc.

As ‘sidelights,’ there are the children’s park, zoo etc., which are set beside the mainstream array. From tying colourful festoons to serial lamps to illuminate the hall, there are many ways to add to the grandeur.

“Preserving the dolls and bringing them out during such occasions is a mammoth task, but an engaging one,” says K. Vijayalakshmi, a freelance writer of Kadapa, who wows the public every year with her display of a huge ‘Bommalakoluvu’ having unique themes, arranged in nine horizontal rows. “We went all the way to Tirupati, Madurai, Rameswaram and Chennai to buy some thematic dolls,” adds her husband I.L.N. Chandrasekhar Rao, who works as history lecturer in Government Degree College, Rajampet.

The keen interest and fervour to set up the arrangement has seen a decline of late due to a variety of reasons like emergence of nuclear families, employed parents, hostel-dwelling children and the general pathy towards fine arts.

Even otherwise, the children as well as the parents are obsessed more with academics these days.

The changed scenario has cast a shadow on the creativity and social relationship skills of the children, who unfortunately derive entertainment only from the virtual world. “They wield 'Wi-Fi connected' devices, but seldom stay connected to society”, remarks counselling psychologist N.B. Sudhakar Reddy of Tirupati. The art of arranging idols teaches them home management, sowing oil seeds for the children's park engages them with nature, while they learn socialising from the visiting guests.

“Unfortunately, these days festivals have become all about lavish dinner and staying glued to the television sets during week-long vacations.

As a result, the idol makers are opting out of their profession for livelihood.

