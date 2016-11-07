Women staged a demonstration at the Gandhi statue in the city on Sunday to express their protest against the government’s proposal to organise Beach Love Festival in Visakhapatnam.

Women activists, led by AP Women’s Federation, affiliated to National Federation of Indian Women, condemned the move stating that it was a blot on Indian culture. The activists held placards that read “Bikineelu maakoddu, kattubottu muddu” (we don’t want bikinis, we want only traditional wear).

Federation State president V. Jayalakshmi said such events would misguide the youth and shatter the cultural fabric of the country.

“It is unfortunate that the seed of poisonous culture is sought to be sown by the State itself,” she observed.

“Interestingly, this is not visible to Hindutva vigilantes,” she remarked.