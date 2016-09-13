A bomb squad searches for clues at the site of low-intensity bomb blast on the premises of District Courts complex in Nellore.-- Photo: K. Ravikumar

None injured; mangled remains of a pressure cooker recovered from the scene

A low-intensity blast near the compound wall of the district courts complex in the busy Madras Bus Stand area on Monday afternoon created a flutter.

Nobody was injured in the incident as there was very thin attendance of lawyers and clients in the courts today as it was at first declared a holiday but later changed to a working day.

Also, Tuesday is a holiday for courts as a result of which most lawyers finished their work early and left the premises before noon.

The police rushed to the site along with a bomb squad and a Clues team.

A dog squad also swung into action. Mangled remains of a pressure cooker in which the bomb was kept were recovered from the scene.

Upon hearing loud sound, some staff and lawyers came running out of the complex.

SP Vishal Gunni told The Hindu that the recovered materials and the nature of the blast were being analysed. “There are no immediate suspects,” he said.

The lawyers’ association leaders heaved a sigh of relief as the blast did not cause any damage. It was for the first time that this kind of incident took place at the courts complex.