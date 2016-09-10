The BJP as well as the TDP are worried over the huge rally addressed by actor Pawan Kayan in Kakinada during the day.

A delegation of senior BJP leaders from Andhra Pradesh on Friday called on Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu here to discuss issues pertaining to the announcement of ‘special package’ to the State in lieu of SCS promised by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The BJP, which fought the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in alliance with the TDP, had made the commitment to fulfil the promise made by Dr. Singh.

For months now both the TDP and the BJP were under attack for going back on the promise.

Mr. Jaitley and Mr. Naidu reportedly discussed about how best the party could sell the package in the State as a big achievement.

BJP, TDP worried

The BJP as well as the TDP were worried over the huge rally addressed by actor Pawan Kayan in Kakinada during the day, wherein he attacked both for “betraying” the people of the State on grant of SCS.

Both the parties are also concerned over the unrest in the State over the demand for a new railway zone.

Mr. Jaitley, while briefing the media on Wednesday night, chose not to get into details saying it would be dealt with by his colleague and Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu.

The BJP’s A.P. unit is keen on establishment of a new zone with Visakhapatnam as headquarters, but the committee and officials of the two States are opposed to severing KK line from East Coast Railway.

The AP BJP leaders are expected to meet party president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.