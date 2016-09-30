Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State official Spokesperson G. Bhanu Prakash Reddy on Thursday flayed the opposition leaders for their statements downplaying the special package to Andhra Pradesh and against Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Talking to the media here on Thursday, ahead of Mr. Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to Tirupati on October 1, Mr. Reddy said that the opposition leaders had been making such statements just to stay in the limelight. With regard to the remarks YSR Congress leaders, who reportedly questioned whether Mr. Venkaiah Naidu was a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, Mr. Reddy asserted that despite their alliance, the Central government would surely support any Chief Minister working hard for development of their states.

Venkaiah coming

Mr. Reddy said that Mr. Venkaiah Naidu, during his visit to the temple city, would spread awareness on provisions in the AP State Reorganisation Act and the special package announced by the Centre. Mr. Naidu would arrive by 9 a.m. A rally would be taken out from airport to PLR Convention Hall,” he said.