The BJP on Sunday demanded an apology from actor Pawan Kalyan for his attack on Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M. Venkaiah Naidu for his alleged “failure” to secure special category status for Andhra Pradesh, after the Centre announced a special financial package for the State.

The party also condemned Mr. Kalyan’s statement terming the denial of special category status as an injustice by “north Indians towards a south Indian State.”

BJP national secretary in-charge of A.P. Siddharth Nath Singh said Mr. Kalyan’s charge that the Centre and Mr. Naidu had failed to secure the status for Andhra Pradesh was not true. “There is no provision for special category status under the 14th Finance Commission and the generous financial package will address the concerns over revenue deficit in the State,” said Mr Singh at a press conference here.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan has levelled serious allegations against Mr. Venkaiah Naidu whose record of public service is impeccable. He is accusing a man whose accomplishments are like showing a lamp to the sun,” said Mr. Singh. He also objected to Mr. Kalyan comparing the records of the former prime ministers Lal Bahadur Shastri and Indira Gandhi, saying that the former stood for austerity and the betterment of farmers. “As the grandson of Lal Bahadur Shastri, I demand an and apology,” said Mr. Singh

“Mr. Kalyan’s allegations of discrimination against south India by north Indians at the Centre reeks of trying to create a divide in this country, on charges that are utterly false. Mr. Kalyan is the third rotten laddoo after YSR Congress and the Congress party,” he said. Mr. Singh was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Hari Babu at a joint press meet at the party headquarters in Delhi.

“When the special category status for the AP was being talked about neither were we in the government nor we did know about the (recommendations of the) 14th Finance Commission. The Commission’s report was submitted to then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in January 2014. But the report was not implemented by his government. It was, instead, implemented by us (the NDA government) after coming to power,” Mr Singh said. “Manmohan Singh accepted 14th Finance Commission report in January 2014. We came to power in May. He did not include the special status in the report,” he added.

“In the report, there is no provision now for dividing the States on special and general basis for giving them certain financial packages or for the purpose of devolution of central taxes,” he said. “Once that is done, there can’t be any special or general category,” he added.

However, there are various mechanism in the 14th Commission called the revenue deficit grant, he said adding “three States have been accepted as revenue deficit, which also includes Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Mudragada backs Kalyan

Earlier in Rajamahendravaram, Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham advised Mr. Kalyan to observe the true colours of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who was deceiving not only the Kapu community, but the entire public of Andhra Pradesh by mortgaging the Special Category Status to the Delhi darbar.

Addressing the media, Mr Padmanabham criticised Mr. Naidu of trying to obstruct the Kapu movement. Instead of instigating the community leaders of the Telugu Desam Party to launch a false campaign against the Kapu movement, the Chief Minister could plan a meeting of the Kapus of the size of the one held at Tuni in January. “If the meeting attracts more crowds than that of the one conducted by us, we will withdraw our fight for the fulfilment of the assurances given to the Kapus during the election campaign,” he said. “The State government targeted me, as I am fighting for the cause of Kapus. It is even trying to brand me as a terrorist.” Mr. Padmanabham advised Mr. Kalyan to stage indefinite hunger strike in front of the Chief Minister’s residence demanding the Special Category Status, for which he offered his full support. “Not just the Kapu community, but the entire State would support the film actor without second thoughts,” he said.

Condemning the questioning of YSR Congress Party leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy in connection with the Tuni arson, Mr. Padmanabham alleged the government was trying to create panic among the Kapus. However, ruling out any alliance with YSRC president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, the Kapu leader said he had his own stature and followers and there was no need for him to dance to the tunes of others.