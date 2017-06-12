‘Bhadradri temple belongs to A.P.’

more-in

In a statement that may have far-reaching political consequences, BJP MLC Somu Veerraju has said the Bhadrachalam temple belongs to Andhra Pradesh and that the Congress government had handed it over to Telangana on the platter.

Addressing mediapersons in Guntur on Sunday, Mr. Veerraju sought to know whether the Congress could ‘bring back Lord Rama’ to A.P. and accused it of doing many such injustices during the bifurcation of the State.

He observed that the Dummugudem project, which was meant to supply drinking water to Rayalaseema, was handed over to Telangana.

Mr. Veerraju claimed that the Union government had given ₹42,000 crore more than what was given to the States which were currently enjoying the Special Category Status (SCS).

The leaders of the Congress and other parties, who tried to put up a show of unity at the meeting on SCS, should keep the extent of financial aid already extended by NDA in view, Mr. Veerraju said, adding that the bearing of the entire cost of Polavaram by the Centre was another thing to be noted by critics.