The ONGC, Rajamahendravaram, in a press release on Wednesday stated that in the larger interest of transparency and fairness, the company would like to inform the general public that of late a few unscrupulous people were cheating innocent persons and extracting money by promising/issuing fraudulent appointment/training letters in the name of ONGC.

It was categorically stated that the appointments in the ONGC were made through a transparent process, comprising written exams/interviews which are widely advertised in the media & its website www.ongcindia.com.

Merit is the sole criterion for appointments in ONGC.