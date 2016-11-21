Ever wondered how a leech can help cure piles, a commonly found ano-rectal disorder? This is one of the famous techniques employed in Ayurveda to cure complicated conditions.

Unlike the modern treatment which rushes to surgery in most cases, Ayurveda has a four-step system for haemorrhoids (commonly known as piles), which includes medical (Aushadha), chemical cauterisation (Kshara Chikitsa), therapeutic cauterisation (Agnikarma) and surgical intervention (Shastra). Topping it all is the leech therapy which is used if the skin is delicate or sensitive and/or for paediatric and geriatric cases.

How it works

Three to four leeches are left on the affected portion for 20-30 minutes for two/three sessions. The leeches suck the clotted blood by secreting saliva containing proteolytic enzymes and dissolve it.

“The leech works like a vascular surgeon. With this, the haemorrhoids dissolve, disintegrate and disappear slowly,” says M. Bhaskar Rao, a senior professor of Shalyatantra (surgery) at Sri Venkateswara Ayurvedic College, Tirupati.

Run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the college has performed several thousands of surgeries involving leeches in the last three decades.

The option that is preferred next is Ksharakarma, where an alkaline substance from the commonly available plant 'Apamarga' (achyranthes aspera linn) is applied. “The Ayurvedic procedure is non-invasive, no need for anaesthesia, no pre-operative preparation, no post-operative dressing, cost-effective and also no recurrence for at least a decade, as observed in our hospital,” says Dr. Rao, talking to The Hindu , in a special interview on the World Piles Day on November 20.

Piles surgery even by the most experienced hand cannot guarantee satisfactory result, he said. “About 47 per cent complained recurrence and 37 per cent reported complaints of pain, infection, incontinence of urine and stool. Cases of stenosis [closure of anal canal] is also not ruled out,” he said, reeling out statistics.

The number of piles cases arriving here is so high that the Ayurvedic hospital, of late, is being referred to by the patients as 'Piles Asupatri'.

The leeches suck the clotted blood by secreting saliva containing proteolytic enzymes and dissolve it.