TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh being greeted by a woman in Machilipatnam on Thursday.

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary N. Lokesh on Thursday made it clear that there was no proposal to shift the Bharat Electronics Limited’s opto-electronic devices unit from Machilipatnam.

Addressing people and party members here, Mr. Lokesh said the BEL’s expansion unit would come up near Nimmakuru and the unit in Machilipatnam would not be shifted.

Mr. Lokesh, accompanied by Irrigation Minister D. Umamaheswara Rao and Excise Minister K. Ravindra, participated in the Jana Chaitanya Yatra in the town.

Member of Parliament K. Narayana and Krishna district party president B. Arjunudu were present.

Mr. Lokesh took out a bike rally and later led a padayatra from the three-pillar centre, covering the court area and the Koneru centre.

Mr. Lokesh also said the proposed deep sea port would come up in Machilipatnam.

“The port will come up in Machilipatnam. Acquisition of 30,000 acres of land is desperately needed for industrial development.

“Opposition leaders are against all projects across the State, including the international airport in Bhogapuram and Machilipatnam port,” said Mr. Lokesh.