The Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Association’s Joint Action Committee on Saturday vowed to register its protest on Monday before the Justice Manjunatha Commission, which was constituted to study the socio-economic conditions of various castes such as Kapu, Ontari, Balija, and Telaga.

Leaders of various BC organisations reached Srikakulam to chalk out an action plan to oppose inclusion of new castes as they feared that it would be detrimental to the interests of the existing communities enjoying the BC status. JAC convener A. Ramachandraiah and co-conveners N. Narendra Yadav and S. Yanadayya alleged that the government had been acting against the interests of the BCs. They alleged that the commission was sympathetic to the cause of Kapus.