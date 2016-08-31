Fifty per cent of Assembly and Parliament seats in the State must be reserved for backward classes, demanded members of BC organisations in a demonstration before the Kurnool Collectorate on Tuesday.
National BC Welfare Association general secretary N. Srinivasulu, who is also the BJP Kurnool Parliamentary constituency in charge, demanded passing of the BC Bill providing for political reservations to BCs.
