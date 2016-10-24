A.P. Backward Classes Joint Action Committee State convenor A. Ramachandraiah on Sunday opposed moves to accord BC status to Balija, Kapu, Ontari, Telaga and Vysya communities.

The communities were represented by the zamindari, business and agriculturist sections and including them in the BC list was unconstitutional, he asserted in the JAC meeting in the BC, SC, ST and Minority Vidyarthi Samakhya office at Maddur Nagar in Kurnool.

Mr. Ramachandraiah called upon BCs from all over Kurnool district to submit representations to Manjunatha Commission which was slated to visit Kurnool on Ocober 24. BCs must oppose the Manjunatha Commission’s open enquiries in all the mandal centres, he said.

The JAC Convenor demanded enhancement of BC quota. He warned of serious consequences if Balija, Kapu, Ontari, Telaga and Vysya communities were considered as BCs.

The samakhya’s State president J. Lakshmi Narasimha, district president Bharat Kumar and BC JAC leaders T. Seshaphani, Makam Nagaraju, Yanadaiah, Lakshmaiah and Murali were present.