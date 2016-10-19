The Justice K.L. Manjunatha Commission on Tuesday went on a field visit to gain first-hand knowledge of the social conditions of various castes seeking inclusion in the list of BCs.

Members of the Commission, along with officials of the BC Corporation in Anantapur, visited Nimmalakunta village of Dharmavaram mandal and interacted with members of the Tholubommalata community.

The community members, whose primary occupation is conducting puppet shows, face a bleak future due to lack of patronage for the art form.

With earnings dwindling, many of them turned daily wage workers.

Later, the Commission visited Mallapalli village of Gorantla mandal where it interacted with members of the Balija community to know the rationale behind their request for BC status.

The Commission also noted the objections raised from those enjoying the status to inlcusion of Balijas in the list. The community members however said they were seeking BC status without harming the interests of other communities in the list.

Members of the Boya community in the village made a representation to the Commission seeking their inclusion in the SC list considering their poor economic conditions.

Rajakas sought inclusion in the BC list.

Winding up their two-day tour, the Commission members visited Lepakshi temple.