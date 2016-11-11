Scientific approach adopted, says Manjunath

Amid police security, the public hearing conducted on reservation and inclusion of a few castes in the list of Backward Classes by the Justice Manjunath Commission for Backward Classes at the ZP conference hall here passed off peacefully on Thursday, the first day of the three-day exercise in the district.

The commission, headed by Justice K.L. Manjunath, has members Venkateswara Subrahmanyam, Mallela Poornachandra Rao, and Mantrula Satyanarayana, and member-secretary A. Krishna Mohan.

Initiating the process, Mr. Manjunath informed the associations of various castes that the commission would record the views of every caste and conduct field survey to ascertain facts on its own for preparing its report. The criteria for recommending reservation as per the apex court order were social and educational backwardness. At the same time, he said that the committee had adopted a scientific approach on reservation because the work done on this issue in the past had been improper.

While leaders of Satani (Chattada Srivaishnava), Koppula Velama, Nagavamsam, Yadava, Uppara, Turupu Kapus, Agaru, and Rangarez associations/sanghams sought change in categorisation from BC-D to BC-A, Adivelama, Velama, Padma Velama, Balija, Ontari, Kapu, Telaga, Gula, Majjula and Mula Telaga demanded inclusion of their castes in the list of BCs. The BC Samkshema Sangham submitted a representation condemning the government’s proposal to include Kapu, Balija, Ontari, and other OCs in the list of BCs.