Casting doubt upon the authenticity of Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham’s fast for inclusion of Kapus in the BC list, Chairman of the State Kapu Corporation Ch. Ramanujaya on Tuesday sought to know whether it was possible for any individual to maintain the blood sugar levels of 120 to 126 even after fasting for one week.

“We have the medical reports of Mr. Padmanabham that indicate that his blood sugar levels were stable even after his week-long hunger strike at his residence in Kirlampudi in February. If any qualified medical doctor says that there is a possibility of maintaining such blood sugar levels even after sitting on genuine fast, I will quit my position and politics as well,” he said while addressing a press conference here.

Lambasting Mr. Padmanabham for dancing to YSRC president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s tunes, Mr. Ramanujaya advised Kapus not to be misled by Mr. Padmanabham and Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy, as the State government was conducting a series of programmes for their welfare.

“Mr. Padmanabham is trying to garner the support and sympathies of the Kapu leaders. But why he is not approaching any of the Kapu leaders from the Telugu Desam Party,” he wondered, and said that the reason was nothing but the agitation was being sponsored by the Opposition.

Mr. Ramanujaya was here to explain the various welfare programmes launched by the corporation for the benefit of the community. The response from the beneficiaries, however, was lukewarm.

Initially, it was planned to conduct the programme in Ambedkar Bhavan. As the turnout was low, the venue was shifted to the mini-conference hall at R&B guest house.