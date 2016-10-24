Dr. Ravi Kant Kongara, a bariatric surgeon, said people struggling with obesity and related disorders could rely on bariatric surgery for a lasting and permanent cure for their pain and illnesses.

Taking part in an awareness talk on ‘Obesity cure’ held here on Sunday, Dr. Ravi Kant said it would be of paramount importance to see that obesity problem was solved at the earliest considering its potential for giving manifold problems to the sufferers.

Dr. Ravi Kant underscored the point that obese people were highly vulnerable to various illnesses relating to heart, lungs, liver and so on.

Stating that the modern lifestyle was major cause for concern, Dr. Ravi Kant asserted that some positive results could be achieved with effective lifestyle modifications and changes such as physical exercise, eating habits and so on.