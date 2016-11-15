Banks moped up

Rs. 1,900 crore deposits since demonetisation in Prakasam district even as the woes of the cash-starved people continued in view of the shortage of the lower denomination notes on Monday.

Rush of customers to bank branches continued on the fifth day of business after the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes were withdrawn as almost all the ATMs had remained closed. Those which were opened ran out of cash in no time adding to the frustration of the people going from one ATM to another for cash.

People have so far withdrawn Rs. 250 crore from banks since November 10 mostly in the form of Rs. 2,000 notes with many added security features, Lead Bank district Manager M.Narasimha Rao told The Hindu .

Meanwhile, Andhra Bank Deputy General Manager K.S.B.V.N. Ramanamurthy said with no 100 or 500 denomination notes on hand, the banks were unable to dispense with the permitted Rs. 4,500 per person in case of exchange of scrapped notes. “The situation is likely to improve on Tuesday when supply of lower denomination notes and the new 500 rupee notes is expected,” he added.

The RBI allowing people to withdraw Rs. 24,000 per person in a week came as a big relief for overworked bank staff and the customers who could cut short on their visits to banks. Andhra Bank did a business of about Rs. 500 crore in the zone since demonetisation. Pouring out his woes, a retired school teacher waiting in a long queue before the SBI main branch said he frantically needed money to perform his daughter's marriage later this month.