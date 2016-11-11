ICICI urges its customer to make use of mobile app

With steady inflow into their premises for exchanging the demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, banks in Rayalaseema region are pulling up their socks to meet the challenges involved in disbursing cash.

Keeping in view the logistical complexities involved and the likely intemperate public mood in case of any delay, it is indeed a tightrope walk for the banks to restore normalcy at the earliest by disbursing cash to all their branches and ATMs.

By Thursday morning, the State Bank of India’s (SBI) Tirupati module received the new currency notes in 39 out of the 45 currency chests spread across Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool districts. “We have thoroughly sensitised our staff on dealing with the new notes as well as the public. Even non-customers can exchange their notes in any of our 267 branches,” says SBI Deputy General Manager (Tirupati module) S.N. Kulkarni. The bank has enabled its cash deposit machines and recyclers to accept cash in higher denominations too. On Friday, all the ATMs will be loaded only with notes of Rs. 100 denomination and a customer can withdraw only Rs. 2,000 (20 notes). In the absence of notes of higher denomination coupled with panic withdrawal, the cash will vanish in no time. “We have made arrangements to replenish cash in our 880 ATMs as and when they go dry,” Mr. Kulkarni added.

Additional counters

Similarly, Andhra Bank has also opened additional counters to tackle the crowd in its 30 branches in Kadapa and 67 in Chittoor districts.

Meanwhile, ICICI Bank is advising its customers to go cashless by using its iMobile app.