A majority of public representatives are up in arms against the bankers alleging that the banks were not extending loans to eligible farmers and unemployed youth despite repeated requests. According to them, the farmers and others are going around banks for loans for agriculture purpose but only a few of them are being given financial assistance.

Several public representatives, including Amadalavalasa MLA Kuna Ravikumar, Srikakulam Zilla Parishad chairperson Chowdary Dhana Lakshmi and Palakonda MLA Viswasarya Kalavati brought the issue to the notice of Srikakulam Collector P. Lakshmi Narasimham.

According to them, the farmers were denied loans although their existing loans were cleared by the government under the loan waiver scheme.

Rs. 50,000 for each farmer sought

Local MLAs are seeking at least Rs. 50,000 loan for each farmer to take up agriculture activity which is expected to give good results due to abundant rainfall in September. The public representatives also sought loans for tenant farmers who obtained the cultivation certificate from the Agriculture department. The unemployed youngsters are being given training to start self-employment units but the banks are not releasing the matching amount. Each applicant needed at least Rs. 2 lakh loan for establishing the unit.

“Many banks in our constituency failed to fulfil the targets in spite of the decisions taken in the bankers’ meeting,” said Mr. Kuna Ravikumar.

The Collector suggested that the bank officials should look into the grievances of farmers since this season was very crucial for them.

Camps by banks

Following this, the banks decided to conduct financial literacy camps in places like Sithampet, Palasa, Tekkali and Patapatnam between October 25 and 28. The banks will have to interact with the farmers and tackle their issues.

Srikakulam Lead Bank manager P. Venkateswara Rao and others assured the district administration that all the pending issues would be settled through camps. He also said the banks concerned would be asked to meet their financial targets.