Ban on plastic covers from Jan. 1

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), at its council meeting held on Friday, resolved to impose a ban on plastic covers below 50 microns in the city with effect from January 1, 2018.

As per the resolution, a fine of ₹5,000 will be collected from those selling the covers which are posing an environmental hazard. Instructions to this have been issued to the officials of the Health Department.

Land allotted

Through two other resolutions, the council allotted 3.50 acres to the Swachha Andhra Corporation for a waste and debris recycling plant and register lands to patta holders in Ajit Singh Nagar. The poor state of sanitation at many places was a hot topic of debate and the Mayor K. Sridhar instructed the Commissioner J. Nivas to take necessary action to improve the environs.

YSRC corporators also alleged irregularities in the allotment of 1,200 houses for which applications were received in the Janmabhoomi programme. Mr. Nivas told the House that a meeting headed by the district in-charge Minister would select the beneficiaries.

Naming row

There was a war of words over the proposed naming of the new vegetable market at Vidyadharapuram after TDP floor leader G. Haribabu’s father Gundarapu Somaiah. Mr. Haribabu sought to justify it by saying that his father had donated ₹3 lakh for the facility. YSR Congress corporator B. Vijaya Kumar vehemently opposed it, triggering a verbal duel.