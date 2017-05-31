Balladeer Gadar roots for SCS

more-in

Balladeer Gadar on Wednesday asked the Centre to fulfil its promise of Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh.

Launching the Ambedkar Students’ Association at Pakala, near Singarayakonda in Prakasam district, he said: “SCS with statutory backing is better than any special financial package without legal sanctity.”

Bifurcation did not benefit people of AP and Telangana, he said. Dubbing the TDP and the TRS as two sides of the same coin, he said: “Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s promise of ‘Bangaru Telangana’ is elusive. So is the case of ‘Swarnandhra’ articulated by N. Chandrababu Naidu.”

“It is unfortunate that both the parties have roped in legislators of the opposition parties to increase their strength in the legislative bodies,” he said.

Later, Gadar and members of the South Indian Cultural Organisation sang songs on the continuing struggles of the common people in the Telugu-speaking States and elsewhere in the country.