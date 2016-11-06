The meeting of Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan in Anantapur on November 10 is expected to forge unity among Balija leaders. —Photo: R.V.S. Prasad

Jana Sena Party founder and actor Pawan Kalyan’s public meeting at the Junior College Grounds here on November 10 evening is expected to be a crowd-puller, besides being a meeting point for members of the Balija community.

The organisers on Saturday performed ‘bhoomi puja’ at the site where a stage would be erected.

They named the venue as ‘Tarimela Nagi Reddy Sabha Pranganam’. They also named the stage after noted freedom fighter Kalluru Subba Rao.

The public meeting is aimed at creating awareness among people on the need for Special Category Status to the State, and the way in which they were being put to loss by both the Union and the State governments.

Balija leaders, irrespective of party lines, are making arrangements for the meeting.

Regardless of whether or not the public meeting will be helpful in convincing the governments on the SCS issue, it will certainly forge unity among the Balija leaders.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan is also learnt to have agreed to interact with students at Gates Engineering College in Gooty town of the district on his way back to Hyderabad on November 11.

