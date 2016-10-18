A one-and-half-year-old baby, Chaitra, fell off her mother Lakshmi’s hands accidentally from the emergency window of the moving Amaravati Express near R.S. Rangapuram late on Sunday night and succumbed to severe injuries in the primary health centre at Bethamcherla.

Ramaiah, brother of Pydiraju, a crane operator at Hospet in Karnataka, was taking his sister-in-law Lakshmi and their children Hemalatha and Chaitra by train from Hospet to their native village Marrivalasa in Marimrudam mandal in Vizianagaram district when the mishap took place, according to the police.

Passengers pulled the chain and stopped it.

The anguished mother and other passengers got off the train after it stopped at a distance and searched for the baby.

One Parthasarathi and two others of RS Rangapuram village spotted the severely wounded baby beside the railway track and rushed her to the primary health centre at Bethamcherla, but the efforts of doctors to save the baby were in vain.

Police officials visited the PHC. The Dhone railway police have registered a case.