Father, a TDP leader, says she took the step due to ragging by seniors and a lecturer

Beeram Usha Rani, 18, a B. Tech. Information Technology first year student in RGM Memorial College of Engineering and Technology at Nandyal in Kurnool district, allegedly committed suicide by consuming poisonous liquid in the college hostel in the wee hours of Friday. She died while being treated at a private hospital in Kadapa.

The girl, who visited her native place Buttayapalem in Badvel mandal for Deepavali a fortnight ago, had reportedly complained to her father Beeram Jayarami Reddy, a TDP leader, about ragging by her seniors and a lecturer.

She reportedly sent a message to her father on Thursday night that she would come home and could not continue in the college.

Mr. Jayarami Reddy rushed to the college and took her to Badvel when she vomited repeatedly. She was later rushed to a hospital in Kadapa, where she died.

He lodged a complaint with police that his daughter committed suicide due to ragging by seniors and a lecturer. The girl’s body was shifted to Buttayapalem village for the last rites after post-mortem. HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who is in charge of Kadapa district, ordered an inquiry into the alleged suicide. However, the college management denied any ragging that might have led to the incident.