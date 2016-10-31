A group of six environment-conscious Ayyappa devotees has embarked on a 1,350-km yatra to Sabarimala on bicycles.

The devotees from Khammam district in Telangana have set out on the arduous journey on bicycles on October 26 with only smart phones to guide them through the tough terrains across the four states, including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

They plan to reach the abode of ‘Veera Manikanda’ on November 16 coinciding with Makaravilakku festival, says their Gurusamy Ch.Satyanarayana after offering worship at the Ayyappa temple abutting the Rangarayudcheruvu here.

It was their maiden yatra on bicycles with a message to devotees and others to keep the environment free from pollution, he adds.

Unique experience

“I have tried other modes of transport including train and bus and trekked through the forest route from Erimeli once. The cycle yatra provides a unique experience for us'', says another 40-year-old devotee Ch.Venkateswara Rao who is on Ayyappa Deeksha for the ninth time.

They got inspiration from a group which went by walk to Sabarimala from their native Kandukuru village in Vemsoor mandal, adds another devotee J.Narasaiah, who has kept ready a tool kit to repair any puntured vehicles en route.

“'We want to continue the tough bicycle yatra to Sabarimala as many times as possible,” adds adventure-spirited 32-year-old J. Venkateswara Rao. On an average they travel 60 to 100 km per day and spend the rest of the day taking part in Bhajans in Ayyappa temples en route, says adventure-spirited 22-year-old D.Nagaraju, a ‘Kanniswamy.’