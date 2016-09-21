With increasing elderly population, there is a rise in the incidence

An awareness rally is being held on Alzheimer’s dementia to mark the World Alzheimer’s Day to be held on September 21. The theme for the year 2016 is ‘Remember Me.’

Senior psychiatrist Kota Suresh Kumar said that members of the NTR Municipal Stadium and Lion’s Club would take part in the walk.

Alzheimer’s dementia is the most common type of dementia which occurs when the brain is unable to function properly. Persons affected with the condition are beset with problems with memory, thinking and behaviour.

In India about 4.1 million people are living with Alzheimer’s dementia as per the World Alzheimer’s report 2015.

Symptoms

The earliest symptom of Alzheimer’s disease is trouble with memory like difficulty in recalling information already learned. Other symptoms include, trouble in completing familiar tasks, difficulty in solving problems, changes in personality like being withdrawn from family and friends, problems in communication - both verbal and written( change in handwriting) and getting confused about places, people and events.

People also have trouble understanding visual images, misplacing things and losing ability to retrace them and decreased or poor judgement.

The family and friends may notice symptoms even before the person realises it.

With increasing elderly population, there is a rise in incidence of Alzheimer’s dementia in India. Steps are needed to increase awareness among family members for early identification and interventions to reduce distress and burden to both the patient and the family.

In India about 4.1 million people are living with Alzheimer’s dementia as per the World Alzheimer’s report 2015